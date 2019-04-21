Speech to Text for Team Coverage: A Rainy Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll get to that in just a moment.. but we want to start with something we know "you" are talking about.. all of this rain. storm team 10 has been talking about it... and the rain is certainly here. chief meteorologist kevin orpurt continues tracking the system... and brady harp is live out in the field.. we start with the latest developments from kevin... tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm. low around 43. breezy, with a north wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. friday showers likely, mainly between 10am and 11am. cloudy, with a high near 47. breezy, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. friday night a 50 percent chance of showers. cloudy, with a low around 39. breezy, with a north wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. weather forecast for next few days.. what's ahead, in the full forecast coming up as patrece and rondrell mentioned... storm team 10's brady harp is out monitoring conditions. he joins us now live from terre haute.. brady... walk us through what you're seeing right now. as you know it has been raining all day across the region. i'm here at deming park where streams are flowing quickly after more than an inch of rain already today. as we move through the night tonight rain will continue and we are under a flood watch until tomorrow morning. what does that mean - low -lying areas could see rising water and roadways could start to be flooded over. it has already been a rsiny april so far so the ground is saturated and can't really hold more water creating flood conditions across the region. if you have to do any driving tonight be careful and do not for any reason try to drive through standing water right now rain is continuing and storm team 10 will continue to follow the chaging weather conditions. reporting live from deming park - brady harp storm team 10. storm team 10 will stay on top of this system throughout the night. get the latest at 10 on my fox 10... and at 11 on news 10 nightwatch!