Speech to Text for Spring Arrive and Drive

lacey talks with jerrod sanders, a member of terre haute quarter midget association. the terre haute quarter midget association has scheduled an arrive and drive event for saturday on the quarter midget track at 3150 houseman street in terre haute. the event runs 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. cost is $10 for 10 laps. participants must be between ages 4 1/2 and 14. drivers are asked to wear long pants, tennis shoes and a jacket. all other necessary safety gear will be supplied. a blood drive will also be going on at the same location from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. www.thqma.co