All You Need to Know for Thursday

a traffic alert for terre haute drivers - traffic is once again moving along on south 13th street. this is a live picture. the area was closed from hulman street to college avenue on the city's south side. work was slated to be done by tomorrow, but again south 13th is back open.

a fiery crash - all caught on camera - has a local teen recovering in the hospital this morning. it happened early yesterday morning in sullivan county... near north central high school on u-s 41. take a look at this video from the sullivan county sheriff. police say a 16-year-old was driving an off-road motorcycle without tailights. it was not street legal. they say a car swerved to miss the motorcycle but sideswiped it. a pick-up truck then hit the motorcycle. the fuel tank ruptured, and the motorcycle exploded under the truck. the boy was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. the other two drivers were not hurt. police are investigating what traffic citations, if any, the teen may face.

france has announced a design competition for the iconic notre dame spire that fell in monday's fire. president emmanuel macron says he wants to rebuild the cathedral in five years.

the results of the investigation by special counsel robert mueller are expected to be made public in just a few hours. attorney general william barr is set to release a redacted version of the nearly 400-page mueller report. before he does, barr plans to hold a news conference -- a move that's already causing a backlash. cbs this morning will have much more on this story starting at 7 eastern. as washington braces, you'll hear how the president is preparing. plus, cbs news legal analyst jonathan turley weighs-in.

last night... the terre haute redevelopment commission got the final say in the finance plan for a downtown convention center. that plan says the food and beverage tax can continue to fund the project. this finance plan had to go through many different committees throughout the city and county. the next step is to get the interlocal agreement approved the city hopes to break ground on the convention center in july.

those with disabilities will soon be able to enjoy the griffin bike park more. manager rich moore decided it was time to make the trail accessible to all. the new trail offers bridges with bumpers.. ramps.. and smooth grounds. each part of the trail is measured out to 6-feet so that wheelchairs can easily get through. moore says the decision to make a change all came down to the kids. "they let me go and design it and let me do what i wanted to do and i'm really grateful for that it's really exciting and i just cant wait to see the kids out here riding on it." the new trails will officially open may 16th 3:30 pm.

terre haute's prospect baseball league team, “the rex", kicks off their season late next month. but the organization needs host homes for the players. host families provide a bed and bathroom for the men plus feed them when they're in town. those who have hosted players before say they become part of the family. and it's an opportunity to create a lifelong friendship! if you're interested in hosting a player or multiple players, call the rex office.

Showers, with embedded thunderstorms are likely today; temperatures will stay steady in the mid 60s, but start falling by this afternoon. It'll be windy. Showers and storms continue tonight as lows drop to 41. There's still a chance of showers for your Friday, a high at 47. Next brush with sunshine looks like it'll be Easter Sunday..