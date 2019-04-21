Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms possible. Gusty SSW wind becoming NW in the afternoon. Falling temperatures. High: 65°

Thursday night: Rain and thunderstorms possible. Breezy and colder. Low: 43°

Friday: Showers, still a storm possible. Colder. High: 48°

Detailed Forecast:

A potent cold front is powering through the area and this will keep showers and a handful of thunderstorms in the area through Thursday night. Expect temperatures to drop into the low 40s by Thursday evening. Some rain looks possible during the day on Friday. As the system slowly exits the area, a sprinkle may still exist on Saturday. As of right now, Sunday looks to be a dry day, which should bring some good news for you. While the yard and parks may be wet, it looks like Easter Egg hunts will still be a go. Look for some 70s to show back up next week. Unfortunately, it looks like several days will come with unsettled weather.