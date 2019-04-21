Speech to Text for A unanimous vote to move forward with the Terre Haute Convention Center

good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch.. vigo county leaders are making progress toward work on a new convention center... it's a story we've been following for you for months. now leaders say you could see construction for the project start soon! news 10's sarah lehman was at the redevelopment commission meeting earlier today. she spoke with leaders on where they are with the project... she continues our coverage tonight to explain what comes next.. patrece... this is the area where local leaders want to start building a convention center. this is cherry street right next to me and 8th street behind me. *this* is the proposed location of the project. county leaders tell me, they could break ground on the project by july.. < it's been months in the making... local leaders continue to take baby steps toward the finalization of a convention center in down town terre haute. that would include the convention center... a parking garage... a new hotel... and the larry bird museum. on wednesday the terre haute redevelopment commission met to make the final approval for the tax finance plan. "helping finance some projects related to that. so, the process started last month with the redevelopment commission approval, then it went to the area planning commission for their approval, last week it went to the city council for it's approval." after going through all of those committiees it finally landed back on the desk of the redevelopment commission. the meeting was a public hearing. meaning if there were questions or concerns about the financing the public could ask. however, no one at the meeting spoke up . "frankly, i would've been a little surpised if someone woul've been here and asked questions because it has been out there and there's a lot of information that's readily available about the project." leaders say this "tax finance plan" will *not* effect your wallet. it's simply allowing money from the food and beverage tax to help pay for the convention center..> the next step for the project is for the interlocal agreement to be approved by the county council. that meeting will happen april 25th and news 10 will be there to bring you all the updates. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you.