Miners win at West Vigo

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:05 PM
WTHI Staff

and harm... south rolls 67-44 at northview... 2a ninth ranked linton visited west vigo... miners waste no time taking the lead as they attack from the tip. lincoln hale with the lay in to start the game.....hale had 22... later in the 1st, west vigo junior kaleb hannahs who's coming off a 30-point performance saturday stays hot....the throws up the floater...vikes down six... linton back on the attack, hale in transition finds fellow sharpshooter tucker hayes open behind the arc, the three from the wing is good...hayes had 13... linton wins 65-54....miners picks
