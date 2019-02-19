Clear
THS Basketball

Braves win at Northview

a season... the terre haute south team took to the court tonight with a heavy heart...they wore these special warm up shirts in honor of their classmate jenna perrelle who was killed last week in a car accident... kenyon sholty returned to the south lineup tonight after missing several games with an injury...he dominated with 16 points... northview's tyler hess tied the game in the first quarter with the three... second quarter...cordell hanes great defense for south...he gets the steal and goes the other way for the hoop
