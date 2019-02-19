Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 15th ranked boilermakers take it 48-46.....the boilers have won five straight over the hoosiers... the casey-westfield boys basketball team had a chance tonight to set the school single-season record for wins... the warriors have tied the school record with 25 victories....they opened regional play tonight against pain-uh... marcus downs gets it downlow and scores....casey down three with less than two to play... moments later.....noah livingston with a huge three.....warriors down one with 1:21 to go..... just over a minute left...livingston for the tie...no but luke richards cleans up....casey down one... richards had 24.... pain-uh misses a one and one....casey ball down just one...but this was the story of the game... the warriors made so many uncharacteristic turnovers and that was one of the biggest of the game... wesley kile would hit two free throws to push pain-uh lead out to three.. ethan gilbert heaves a desperation three for the tie at the buzzer, not going to happen... pain-uh pulls the huge upset......casey falls 70-67....the warriors finish 25-4 and tied for the school record for most wins in a