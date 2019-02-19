Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Casey-Westfield

Warriors fall in state tourney

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 15th ranked boilermakers take it 48-46.....the boilers have won five straight over the hoosiers... the casey-westfield boys basketball team had a chance tonight to set the school single-season record for wins... the warriors have tied the school record with 25 victories....they opened regional play tonight against pain-uh... marcus downs gets it downlow and scores....casey down three with less than two to play... moments later.....noah livingston with a huge three.....warriors down one with 1:21 to go..... just over a minute left...livingston for the tie...no but luke richards cleans up....casey down one... richards had 24.... pain-uh misses a one and one....casey ball down just one...but this was the story of the game... the warriors made so many uncharacteristic turnovers and that was one of the biggest of the game... wesley kile would hit two free throws to push pain-uh lead out to three.. ethan gilbert heaves a desperation three for the tie at the buzzer, not going to happen... pain-uh pulls the huge upset......casey falls 70-67....the warriors finish 25-4 and tied for the school record for most wins in a
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

March for Terre Haute becomes part of national organization

Image

Linton

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Tia Tolbert

Image

Rivet at Hulman Center

Image

A winter weather advisory

Image

Vice President's nephew speaks at local event

Image

Tech Connections at ISU

Image

Is a new rest stop coming to Clark County?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support