Speech to Text for Tia Tolbert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now its no secret tia tolbert is a good basketball player... the talented junir is second on rivet in scoring this season, but i found out today she has one of the biggest personalities on the lady patriots.. you can see in the video she likes to have fun... she even pretended to interview me during rivet's practice... so i thought why not add her to the sports 10 team for today.....so i put her to work as our newest sports reporter! <<hi, i'm tia tolbert. i'm the new sports 10 reporter from vincennes rivet. i'm going to interview some girls here and we're going to have some fun. how many pieces of taffy can you eat in five mintes. 20. that's pretty impressive. how many likes does it take to get to the center of that tootsie pop. 14. how old will you be when you can actually dunk. next year. meredith why can't the rivet lady patriots wear crocs. i fell down the stairs and broke my toe.. why do you get a piece of gum from coach everytime you're playing basketball. to see if i can walk and chew gum at same time with out tripping. what an athlete. coach. how many times have you zipped yourself up in a chair. twice at fazolli's. come to bankers life saturday to watch and support the rivet lady patriots when they take on marquette central catholic. >> not bad tia....once that basketball career ends and you graduate i'll save a spot for you, with sports 10... that does it for me, we'll have