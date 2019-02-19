Clear
Rivet at Hulman Center

Lady Patriots practiced at Indiana State in preparation for state finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vincennes rivet girls basketball team can't practice at bankers life fieldhouse in indy this week for the 1a state finals because of events taking place... so head coach rick marshall brought his team to terre haute today to practice at the hulman center... indiana state's arena isn't as big as bankers life fieldhouse, but it does have an openness to it that coach marshall was wanting... so his girls could get use to shooting in a bigger gym... so far during rivet's state tourney run, they won at larry bird's high school alma mater spring valley.... they practiced today at larry legend's college home and even had to check out his statue outside the hulman center.... saturday they'll be playing at the home of the pacers, where bird was a head coach and president for the franchise.... senior star grace waggoner says if you're going to follow someone from this state in basketball, why not larry bird! < great player and role model for all of us in indiana. he's someone we definitely look up to. we've played well in his area before in tournament. we're excited.>
