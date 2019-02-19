Speech to Text for A winter weather advisory

can count on! one man made his presence tonight in vigo county... you might recognize his face from the latest presidental elections.. that face is john pence. pence is senior advisor to president donald trump.. and nephew to vice president mike pence. he spoke to a group of citizens tonight with one goal in mind. to promote trump's campaign for 20-20.. he spoke about what he has done so far in his presidental role. "the main thing is.. i want people to get involved. i want people to work towards a winning message in 2020 to help president trump and vice president pence get re-elected." pence says it's important to send the message... and it's nice to be back home..