Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:31 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A winter weather advisory

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can count on! one man made his presence tonight in vigo county... you might recognize his face from the latest presidental elections.. that face is john pence. pence is senior advisor to president donald trump.. and nephew to vice president mike pence. he spoke to a group of citizens tonight with one goal in mind. to promote trump's campaign for 20-20.. he spoke about what he has done so far in his presidental role. "the main thing is.. i want people to get involved. i want people to work towards a winning message in 2020 to help president trump and vice president pence get re-elected." pence says it's important to send the message... and it's nice to be back home..
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

March for Terre Haute becomes part of national organization

Image

Linton

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Tia Tolbert

Image

Rivet at Hulman Center

Image

A winter weather advisory

Image

Vice President's nephew speaks at local event

Image

Tech Connections at ISU

Image

Is a new rest stop coming to Clark County?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support