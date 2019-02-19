Tech Connections at ISU

Clear
Posted: Feb. 19, 2019
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 10:23 PM
Christopher Essex

new website. today indiana state university held their annual "tech connections" event. it's specifically for the college of technology. the event allows the school to showcase their tech students.. while getting the chance to network with employers. isu partners with other hoosier companies to help keep their students local. taylor murphey is the employer relationship coordinator for isu. she says this event benefits the students..and the community. "we definitely want to keep our students in indiana, they learn here, they're taught here we wanna keep them here and use the experiences they've had in school and help the businesses all around indiana." overall the goal is to help students be successful in
