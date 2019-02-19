Clear
Is a new rest stop coming to Clark County?

Is a new rest stop coming to Clark County?

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

rezone the area for a new truck stop. news 10's sarah lehman went to that meeting. she joins us now with details. it's new for you at 10. < it's right off the interstate here where pilot is hoping to build another station in marshall illinois and the people living here say it's a good thing. the marshall illinois planning and zoning committee met tuesday night in city hall. it was a typical meeting...except there were two new faces. two representatives for pilot travel centers joined them. they're wanting to build a new truck stop at the interstate 70 interchange in marshall. "this is a pilot location that we're in development right now." the company wants to build the truck stop right off of i-70. where -- right now -- titlemax sits. but people like warren lefever say this move can only bring good things to the city. "it's a big money maker for us. you have to realize that there's a lot of sales tax involved." lefever says this project has been in the works for a few months now. he says they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel and he thinks the city council will approve the project -- no problem. "it took some time but when we get right down to it it's gonna be like the council meeting. the council meeting to approve this is going to be straight dullsville. motion to approve, second and then they go for a roll call vote and it's done." and one of the questions tonight was what's going to happen to the title max that sits here this is the proposed location for the new pilot station and representative for pilot say that they're actually going to build a brand new building for them and move them in just adjacent to where the current one sits. reporting in marshall illinois sarah lehman news 10 back to you.> the city council the city the city council meeting to vote on the truck stop
