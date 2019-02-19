Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

"They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out"

A project to build several homes for the Terre Haute Housing Authority is underway. But, not everything has gone to plan at all of the work sites.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for "They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

w-t-h-i t-v dot com. a housing project has hit an unexpected road-block. crews will now have to double-back on work they've already done. "it's very disheartening to see... that folks would do that." thieves took windows and doors from two homes under construction. now the company will have to put more money and time into the project... news 10s lacey clifton is live from one of those homes.. she spoke with people from the company earlier today. lacey joins us now with what happened in tonight's crime alert. i'm here live at one of the homes being built by keymark development. the company is building 30 homes around the city. but thanks to some criminals...that project is now running behind. recently, nearly 15 windows and doors were stolen from a few of the houses. the crazy part-- these items were already installed in the homes! i spoke with keymark's president today. he says some of the items stolen... aren't worth much. but it will cost the housing authority precious time and money. "it's delaying the project, and it's ultimately costing the tenants who live in the housing authority, more money. it's costing all the tax payers more money. it's a.. very disheartening, especially in our community." community." our community." hellmann estimates the theft set the project back about two weeks...and roughly 5 to 10 thousand dollars in supplies and labor terre haute police are keeping heavy patrols in the area. they ask that if you see any suspicious activity-- to say something. reporting live in th, lc news
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out"

Image

Lightning Makes Grass Greener

Image

Sheriff Plasse pushing for ordinance in the counties

Image

'There are certain people that were raised to hate' One local shares his thoughts on a potential new

Image

'...Not just cows, sows, and plows.' FFA Week gives members a chance to share their stories

Image

Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors

Image

Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute

Image

Loogootee will soon have it's own website

Image

Schools and coaches team up to go head to head with childhood cancer

Image

Indiana will distribute March food stamps in 2 payments

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property