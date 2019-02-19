Speech to Text for "They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out"

w-t-h-i t-v dot com. a housing project has hit an unexpected road-block. crews will now have to double-back on work they've already done. "it's very disheartening to see... that folks would do that." thieves took windows and doors from two homes under construction. now the company will have to put more money and time into the project... news 10s lacey clifton is live from one of those homes.. she spoke with people from the company earlier today. lacey joins us now with what happened in tonight's crime alert. i'm here live at one of the homes being built by keymark development. the company is building 30 homes around the city. but thanks to some criminals...that project is now running behind. recently, nearly 15 windows and doors were stolen from a few of the houses. the crazy part-- these items were already installed in the homes! i spoke with keymark's president today. he says some of the items stolen... aren't worth much. but it will cost the housing authority precious time and money. "it's delaying the project, and it's ultimately costing the tenants who live in the housing authority, more money. it's costing all the tax payers more money. it's a.. very disheartening, especially in our community." community." our community." hellmann estimates the theft set the project back about two weeks...and roughly 5 to 10 thousand dollars in supplies and labor terre haute police are keeping heavy patrols in the area. they ask that if you see any suspicious activity-- to say something. reporting live in th, lc news