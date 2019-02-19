Speech to Text for Lightning Makes Grass Greener

many of you are looking forward to the warmth of spring just around the corner. and with that--- comes the chance for thunderstorms. storms are usually seen as something bad. but they can also help improve your yard. new for you tonight at 6... storm team 10s chris piper explains how the grass is greener on the other side. < when we get rain, it's beneficial for everything. but thunderstorms may actually help out the grass growing in your yard even more. the soil needs nitrogen for grass to grow. however grass can't use straight nitrogen. the nitrogen needs to mix with oxygen. when lightning strikes, it weakens that nitrogen, making it easy to mix with oxygen. when nitrogen and oxygen mix, they make a chemical called nitrate. the grass absorbs the nitrate, which helps make more chlorophyll. that makes grass greener. now nitrate is a good thing, because it absorbs into moisture very easily. pair that with the rain in a thunderstorm, and your grass can get even greener than it does with a normal rain shower. now over the next few weeks to months, we can expect to see more thunderstorms popping up into the forecast. stay tuned to storm team 10, because in a few weeks, we'll talk more about what the spring and