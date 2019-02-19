Clear
Sheriff Plasse pushing for ordinance in the counties

Sheriff Plasse is pushing for the Special Events Ordinance to expand out in the county

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

us... before we get to that... we have new details on a controversial ordinace for the city of terre haute meant to keep you and your family safe... sheriff john plasse is pushing for the "special events ordinance" to be expaned to vigo county. news 10s richard solomon is live right now at a former event venue in western vigo county. he has reaction from people on the plan. you may remember the special events ordinance came about. it was because there were mutiple problems with huge parties that turned violent. john plasse was chief of police at the time and really pushed for the ordinance. now he's wanting to have the same rules in the county. i spoke with one woman today who says she approves of this ordiance. she feels it can protect the people of vigo county. <"my family comes first before comes first <"my family vigo county. the people of can protect the people of vigo county. <"my family comes first before anything" diane allen's family has lived here for 35 years. the house sits across the street from terre haute north high school and the indiana national guard armory. this venue has seen its fair share of events gone violent. "anytime you get drinking mixed with large crowds like that you're going to have problems" that's why sheriff john plasse is pushing for the expansion of the special events ordiance. it's similar to the one the city already has. the ordinance requires a permit for large events that charge admission. he says he knows what can happen when things get out of hand. "two people are dead because of parties that should not have happened, they weren't in control and all they cared about was the money they're making. allen hopes this oradince gets approved for the county. she simply wants this community to be peaceful. "i just want em safe...ya know...that's it" > sheriff plasse says he has a strong feeling this will get approved. he says everyone's overall goal is to keep people safe. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon back to you
