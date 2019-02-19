Speech to Text for 'There are certain people that were raised to hate' One local shares his thoughts on a potential new

the f-f-a website on our website...wthi tv dot com. indiana lawmakers have been trying for years to pass a hate crime law. we've told you before about the proposal for this legislative session. now.. they may be one step closer to making that a reality. news 10's jada huddlestun is live in our newsroom. she has more on how people in the valley feel about the bill advancing. the senate public policy committee voted nine to one monday to pass the law. i spoke with two people here in terre haute today. they both say laws like this are needed to help stop the hate. < neil ward is an openly gay man. he says passing laws like these are sometimes necessary to make people mindful of their actions. "the hardest part is acknowledging that there is people out there who need to have this used against them and no one likes to say they have the bad part. no one wants to look at their dark side." indiana is one of five states without a hate crime law.. its been discussed in legislation for years. that's why adam miller thinks getting the change will be difficult. "there are certain people that were raised to hate. those are the people that it's going to be most difficult with. there comes a certain point where you can't change the way somebody thinks." if the law is passed...it would protect people from attacks on them based on their race...sexual orientation.. and religion. some say it's worth trying to enforce the law to keep everyone safe. "people die because of this you know. people are beat up. they're thrown off buildings. they're murdered because they're viewed as less than or expendable." the law still has to pass through the house and senate. but many are hopeful for change. "if passing this law helps to combat even fear or at least show to people that hey there's people rising up against this. you're not alone and it will get better. it may be hard it may be difficult, but it will change."> governor eric holcomb has said he supports the bill. but.. this is just one step in the process. the bill would have to pass through the senate and the house before it reaches the governor's desk. reporting live in the newsroom. jada huddlestun news 10.