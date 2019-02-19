Speech to Text for '...Not just cows, sows, and plows.' FFA Week gives members a chance to share their stories

the indiana statehouse. this week is national future farmers of america week. and chapters across the country are celebrating by sharing their stories. f-f-a week is a time to spread the word about the organization. each day has a theme to get everyone involved. teachers say it's all about getting the message out. "f-f-a has broadened its horizons and everything. it really shows kids the different areas agriculture is. it's not just cows sows and plows anymore." today is "give f-f-a day." it's a single day where members ask for donations. if you would like to donate.. or learn more... we've linked you to