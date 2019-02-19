Speech to Text for Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors

10. a training program at a terre haute college is receiving some state attention. ivy tech's "c-n-c operator program" has received an award for excellence from the state department of education. it's a 12 week program that helps prepare people for local jobs in the machine industry. ivy tech partnered with work-one for the program. its an effort to meet the growing demand for c-n-c operators. students say they're excited to have this oppurtunity. "i feel like this is the most practical class i've ever taken. i've never been able to just go to class and learn something and actually go straight out and use it." the class will be recognized for the award feburary 26th at