Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute

Street crews are ready for all kinds of weather conditions and work.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

streets streets crews are ready for all kinds of weather conditions and work. they could switch from filling potholes to putting down salt and sand at any moment. we caught up with the terre haute street department today. workers were filling potholes. the department has crews on stand-by for snow and ice. a spokesperson says about half of the trucks are equipped with winter road gear this time of year. you can find updated road conditions and information about reporting problems online. we've linked you to that information at
