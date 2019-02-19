Clear
Loogootee will soon have it's own website

The city of Loogootee is looking to take control of its own website.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

valley town".. "a wabash "a wabash valley town".. will soon take another step "into the technical age". and "that step" hopes to give residents "more communication" with their government. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. what changes are coming to loogootee. ////// ////// < "these days many of us pay our utilities on city websites. here in loogootee however, there's no offical site to go to. but that's all about to change." the city of loogootee has announced it will soon get its own offical website. this is with the help of the martin county alliance for economic growth. currently the city is represented by "loogootee.com". however this site is run by a resident.. not the city. in the past, city leaders would contact the resident to make updates to the site. mayor noel harty says the new site will be managed directly by the city. the site will cost the city roughly "3"-hundred "60"-doll a year. harty says he hopes to increase communication between city leaders and residents. he also hopes to begin a bill paying system on the site. "i think it'll be great. you know again i am all about social media and i think that we need to keep people informed and we need to be very transparent." "i spoke with residents here in loogootee today. at the top of the hour i'll have what this new website may mean for them. in loogootee, gary brian news 10." > ///////
