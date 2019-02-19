Clear
Schools and coaches team up to go head to head with childhood cancer

Vigo County Schools and coaches are teaming up to take out a very tough opponent.

"vigo county "vigo county schools" and "coaches".. are teaming-up "to take out a very tough opponent". today.. the corporation announced a very special donation that'll help children "battling cancer". news 10's "rondrell moore".. breaks down the amount raised... and what it means to indiana families. //////// listen to this.. every year more than "12"-thousand children will get a cancer diagnosis. members of the wabash valley football coaches' association want to help those kids.. that's why they're behind a special cause. its' called the p-s we love you campaign. today.. the group members announced they'd raised 160 thousand dollars. that money will help kids be part of a special program that provides testing they need. it's called pediatric precision genomics. the donation is also meant to honor the memory patrick barrett of terre haute. he was the first patient to take part in this program. his uncle gregg barrett is a vigo county schools coach. he and others say this is a very special mission. //////// 17:47:43,10 "i've been friends with the barrett's forever and it was just kind of one of these things... let's bring awareness to the situation, especially with pediatric cancer." ///////// the campaign to collect the money began this past september. that was national "pediatric cancer awareness
