Speech to Text for Indiana will distribute March food stamps in 2 payments

employers. "indiana".. will distribute "march food stamps" in "2"-payments. you may recall.. "food stamp benefits" were distributed "early last month" due to the partial federal government shutdown. now.. "the indiana f-s-s-a says".. "clients" will see hal of their march benefits added "to their hoosier works cards" this friday. "the other half" will be added under the clients' regular schedule. "the payment this friday".. will reduce the gap in benefit payments.. that could otherwise be "60"-days.. or, more. "clients" do "not" need to take