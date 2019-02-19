Clear
Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure gradually hiking the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, the highest in the Midwest.

history is made.. in the land of lincoln. /// //// <"ladies and gentlemen.. it is a great day for working families in illinois. its been a long time and coming. its been 9 long years since workers got a raise and even 9 years ago, that raise amounted to 25 cents."> /// after nearly a decade after nearly a decade "without a raise".. "governor j-b pritz-ker" has signed the minimum wage legislation. "illinois" is now the 1st state in the midwest to phase-in a "15"-dollar per hour minimum wage over the next "6"-years. "1"-point-"4"-million residents will benefit from the raise. "many business groups" oppose the plan. "governor pritz-ker" noted.. there are payroll tax credits in the law.. to ease the transition for
