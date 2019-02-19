Speech to Text for The next step in Terre Haute's casino hopes happens on Thursday

"the bill".. that could bring "a casino to terre haute".. will be back before "another senate committee" on thursday. "the senate appropriations committee".. will hear senate bill-"5-52" at 8:30 that morning. "this bill" would move "1"- casino license "currently in gary" "to terre haute". it would also "legalize sports gaming in the state". "the public policy committee" passed it "unaminously" "2"-weeks ago. "senator jon ford".. is an author for this bill. he also sits "on the appropriations committee". "if" passed.. senate bill-"5-52" would move "to the full