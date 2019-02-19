Speech to Text for Tuesday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

between 3am and 4am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain after 4am. low around 31. east wind 7 to 15 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. little or no ice accumulation expected. new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. wednesday rain, mainly before 8am. high near 44. east southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. west southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. tonight snow before 3am, then snow, possibly mixed with rain