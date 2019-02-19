Clear
Annie Jr. Auditions

Feb 25 and 26

jon talks with courtney dosch about auditions for annie jr.! auditions will be held on february 25th and 26th at 6pm. maple ave united methodist church 1203 maple ave. terre haute, in 47804 please contact the office for more information. 812-237-2528 or go to statecsa.indstate.edu based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the tony award-winning best musical, with a beloved book and score by tony award-winners, thomas meehan, charles strouse and charles strouse and martin charnin, annie jr. features charnin, annie jr. features everyone's favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. with equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s new york city. annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel miss hannigan. annie eventually foils miss hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire oliver warbucks, his personal secretary, grace farrell, and a lovable mutt named sandy. with plenty of parts to go around, including featured roles as well as ensemble parts for orphans, servants and tourists, annie jr. is ideal for productions involving different grade levels. ***all children will be accepted into the program and will have a part***
Annie Jr. Auditions

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Students return back school after school threat and loss of classmate

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Some morning sunshine, then more afternoon clouds. High: 39°

Kevin talks the weather...and the super moon

Clouds and warm weather in the night

Students to return to class

ISU hosts award-winning dancer, and author for speaker series

NAACP holds meeting to discuss Black History Month and race impact

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

The latest Closings and Delays

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property