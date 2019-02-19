Speech to Text for Annie Jr. Auditions

<jon talks with courtney dosch about auditions for annie jr.! auditions will be held on february 25th and 26th at 6pm. maple ave united methodist church 1203 maple ave. terre haute, in 47804 please contact the office for more information. 812-237-2528 or go to statecsa.indstate.edu based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the tony award-winning best musical, with a beloved book and score by tony award-winners, thomas meehan, charles strouse and charles strouse and martin charnin, annie jr. features charnin, annie jr. features everyone's favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. with equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s new york city. annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel miss hannigan. annie eventually foils miss hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire oliver warbucks, his personal secretary, grace farrell, and a lovable mutt named sandy. with plenty of parts to go around, including featured roles as well as ensemble parts for orphans, servants and tourists, annie jr. is ideal for productions involving different grade levels. ***all children will be accepted into the program and will have a part***