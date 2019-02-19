Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 increasing clouds for the afternoon and staying quiet. tonight, a winter weather advisory will go into effect and last until tomorrow morning. lows tonight look to drop to 31 with snow developing. some accumulations look likely and travel could be slippery in the morning. widespread showers tomorrow, and highs get to 44.