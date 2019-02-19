Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Clear
Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 12:53 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 increasing clouds for the afternoon and staying quiet. tonight, a winter weather advisory will go into effect and last until tomorrow morning. lows tonight look to drop to 31 with snow developing. some accumulations look likely and travel could be slippery in the morning. widespread showers tomorrow, and highs get to 44. now.. here's a quick check increasing clouds for the afternoon and staying quiet. tonight, a winter weather advisory will go into effect and last until tomorrow morning. lows tonight look to drop to 31 with snow developing. some accumulations look likely and travel could be slippery in the morning. widespread showers tomorrow, and highs get to 44.
Clouds increasing with snow on the way.
