Speech to Text for Students return back school after school threat and loss of classmate
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
///
rescue efforts will be scaled back some today in the nearly week long search for a missing man. the search began near fairbanks park in terre haute last wednesday night. witnesses say a man took off his jacket and jumped into the river. indiana conservation officer nathan lutz tells us lower water levels have helped with the search. authorities know who the victim is... but will not release a name until the body is recovered.
///
autopsy results are back on 56-year-old jeanne stern. her body was found in the wabash river on saturday near riverside cemetery in clinton. preliminary results show stern died from drowning. However, the official cause of death is pending "toxicology results". no foul play is suspected.
////
indiana is one of only five states without a hate crime bill, but that could soon change. a bill is now headed to the full indiana senate. that's after the senate public policy committee voted to approve it yesterday. the bill would allow judges to give out additional penalties to crimes committed regarding race, religion and sexual orientation. some argued the bill would affect their first amendment rights. but republican governor eric holcomb says the state is long overdue to adopt the law.
///
bigger penalties may be on the way for indiana drivers who disobey school bus stop arms. the bill would suspend the driver's license for 90 days the first time someone was convicted of recklessly passing a stopped bus. another part of the bill would create a felony offense for people who passed a stopped bus and injured or killed someone. the bill now goes to the indiana house.