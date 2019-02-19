All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute south vigo high school students are mourning the loss of a classmate as they return to school today. news 10's abby kirk is live outside terre haute south with more on resources available to students. abby... terre haute south-- junior "jenna perrelle" was killed in a car accident last week. many gathered here yesterday to say their final goodbyes. now--- her friends are turning to class today. counselors will be on hand to meet with students who want to talk. the hamilton center is also providing support. additional counselors will be here at south... as well as terre haute north vigo high school... and honey creek middle school. counselors were also at the visitation yesterday and have made themselves available to the perrelle family. on top of all this... students are also thinking about a recent shooting threat. superintendent rob haworth says their will be extra security today in schools across the district. he says the school cororation is taking preliminary action but no arrests have been made in this case. reporting live in terre, ak, news 10.

///

rescue efforts will be scaled back some today in the nearly week long search for a missing man. the search began near fairbanks park in terre haute last wednesday night. witnesses say a man took off his jacket and jumped into the river. indiana conservation officer nathan lutz tells us lower water levels have helped with the search. authorities know who the victim is... but will not release a name until the body is recovered.

///

autopsy results are back on 56-year-old jeanne stern. her body was found in the wabash river on saturday near riverside cemetery in clinton. preliminary results show stern died from drowning. However, the official cause of death is pending "toxicology results". no foul play is suspected.

////

indiana is one of only five states without a hate crime bill, but that could soon change. a bill is now headed to the full indiana senate. that's after the senate public policy committee voted to approve it yesterday. the bill would allow judges to give out additional penalties to crimes committed regarding race, religion and sexual orientation. some argued the bill would affect their first amendment rights. but republican governor eric holcomb says the state is long overdue to adopt the law.

///

bigger penalties may be on the way for indiana drivers who disobey school bus stop arms. the bill would suspend the driver's license for 90 days the first time someone was convicted of recklessly passing a stopped bus. another part of the bill would create a felony offense for people who passed a stopped bus and injured or killed someone. the bill now goes to the indiana house.