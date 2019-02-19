Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

* WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: VERMILLION, PARKE, VIGO, CLAY, PUTNAM, OWEN, SULLIVAN, GREENE, MARTIN *

Tuesday: Some morning sunshine, then more afternoon clouds. High: 39°

Tuesday night: Snow developing, mixing with freezing rain and rain. Low: 31°

Wednesday: Rain likely. Windy and warmer. High: 44°

Detailed Forecast: High pressure is settled north of the region and will give the area some brief sunshine for our Tuesday. However, as the day goes along, a front moving into the area will scatter in clouds and by Tuesday evening a rain and snow mix looks to develop. As of right now, locations for snow accumulations are varying, but we feel comfortable reporting that a trace up to 2" could be possible by tomorrow morning. This will create slippery travel late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As day time tempeatures rise on Wednesday any left over precipitation will fall as rain. We'll get a dry day Thursday and Friday, but rain returns for the weekend.

