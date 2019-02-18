Speech to Text for Kevin talks the weather...and the super moon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 22. north wind 3 to 5 mph. tuesday increasing clouds, with a high near 40. east wind 3 to 8 mph. tuesday night snow before 2am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow. low around 33. east wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. thanks weather... with indiana state basketball desperate for a spark.. one local athlete is stepping up.. more on the valley star seeing more valley star more on the is stepping up.. local athlete a spark.. one desperate for basketball state with indiana weather...