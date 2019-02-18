Speech to Text for Clouds and warm weather in the night

do? believe it or not the clouds actually have something to do with this. anytime we have a cloudy night across the wabash valley temperatures don't like to drop very quickly sometimes they even rise. the cloudy skies are like a blanket and the warmer air on the ground with us tries to leave and the clouds stop it from leaving. warmer air will always try to move up and it cannot do so because of the clouds. that's why you might notice that cloudy nights are warmer than clear nights. now when we have a clear night the air is still going to try to move up but there are no clouds to block it so when the warmer air leaves it continues going and we cooler air down at the surface on the ground with us. this is why temperatures drop quicker on clear nights 'cause we don't have that cloud blanket to stop the warmer air from escaping. it doesn't matter if temepratures are rising through the night or falling through the night: remember to keep an eye on storm team 10 for the latest weather information.