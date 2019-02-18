Clear
Clouds and warm weather in the night

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

do? believe it or not the clouds actually have something to do with this. anytime we have a cloudy night across the wabash valley temperatures don't like to drop very quickly sometimes they even rise. the cloudy skies are like a blanket and the warmer air on the ground with us tries to leave and the clouds stop it from leaving. warmer air will always try to move up and it cannot do so because of the clouds. that's why you might notice that cloudy nights are warmer than clear nights. now when we have a clear night the air is still going to try to move up but there are no clouds to block it so when the warmer air leaves it continues going and we cooler air down at the surface on the ground with us. this is why temperatures drop quicker on clear nights 'cause we don't have that cloud blanket to stop the warmer air from escaping. it doesn't matter if temepratures are rising through the night or falling through the night: remember to keep an eye on storm team 10 for the latest weather information. in terre haute - brady harp storm team 10.> if you've been downtown
Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

