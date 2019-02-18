Clear
ISU hosts award-winning dancer, and author for speaker series

ISU hosts award-winning dancer, and author for speaker series

Feb. 18, 2019
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 10:28 PM
Christopher Essex

a familiar face made an appearnce at indiana state university tonight.. it was to address challenges college students face.. and how to overcome them. that face was derek hough ..an award winning dancer and author. you might remember him from "dancing with the stars." hough shared his experiences with hardships.. and shared how to overcome them. one piece of advice he offered included movement of the body. he showed students differrent ways to move around in order to change your "mental" mindset.
