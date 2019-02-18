Speech to Text for NAACP holds meeting to discuss Black History Month and race impact

wilkes. one local group is making sure to embrace the significance of black history month. the national association for the advancement of colored people..or "n-double-a-c-p"...gathered thi evening at the vigo county public library. they discussed the impact of race on our society... they based the discussion off the book, "black klansman." discussion leader, sylvester edwards, says there is a need to raise the public's consciousness. which is why he feels these meetings are so beneficial. [take sot incue: we need it outcue: apart of it to: 0:06 duration:0:06] "we need it in our community because we cannot exclude anyone. we have to be inclusive everybody has to be apart of it." tonight's event focused on several topics