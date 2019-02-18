Speech to Text for Students head back to Terre Haute South after a very hard week

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. threats made to terre haute south high school are still being investigated... plus, the search continues for a missing man in the wabash river. but first news 10's heather good is live in the newsroom. she has more on students as they head back to class after a very tough couple of days. students will return to class tomorrow after a difficult week. we have new information about security... and what resources will be available to grieving students. < it's been a tough several days for terre haute south students... first... there were concerns about safety after a threat was posted on social media. then... a day later a classmate was killed in a car accident. news 10 reached out to terre haute police about the threat investigation but police are not releasing any new information. vigo county schools superintendent rob haworth issued this statement. he says there are students of interest in this case and the school corporation is taking "preliminary action." still -- there have been no arrests. the district is also partnering with police to "maintain extra security" throughout the district tuesday. we asked you on facebook if you feel safe sending your kids back to school. many of you say you do... and trust the school corporation will have adequate security. one person says -- they're not sure if it's safe. we asked you the same question on twitter and got similar results. we also asked you about the response from police and the school corporation. many of you say police and school leaders handled the situation well. in the midst of all this... students are also mourning the loss of a classmate. terre haute south junior jenna perrelle was killed in a car accident last week. counselors will be available to meet with students who need to talk. the hamilton center is also sending additional counselors to terre haute south vigo high school... terre haute north vigo high school... and honey creek middle school.> we will continue to press for answers in the school threat case. you can still join in on the conversation by voting in our twitter polls and commenting on the news 10 facebook page. live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10. as heather mentioned...an entire community is