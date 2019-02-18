Clear

"it's gonna be pretty hard without that beautiful smile of JK..." Remembering a life lost too soon

Terre Haute South remembered a student killed in a tragic accident.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 7:39 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

of jk" the terre haute community is coming together to mourn the loss of a high school student... 17-year-old "jenna perrelle" was killed in a tragic car crash late last week. today ...family and friends are gathering to remember her. good evening and thanks for joining us. services for jenna perrelle are happening right now... that's where we find news 10s sarah lehman.. she joins us live with more on how the community is honoring her memory. patrece...rondrell... i'm just across the street from south vigo high school. where services for junior jenna perrelle are taking place right now. i'm across the street to give people the respect and privacy they deserve during this difficult time. school was out for presidents' day today. but the parking lot was full and the halls were filled with people in mourning. some even gathered at the crash site.. that's where a memorial has been set up in her memory. we're told those close to perrelle called her "jk". they described her as a goof-ball that could put a smile on anyone's face. we talked with perrelle's softball coach. he says hearing the news was like a shockwave through the heart. but that he'll always cherish the time he had knowing her. "she's a little girl that everybody truly loved and i mean she was she was the best. i just can't say enough good things about jenna k she's the reason and a lot of people she'll put a smile on your face anytime and uh you can not replace jenna. there's holes in everybody's heart." the hamilton center has counselors inside the school.. that's for anyone who might need to talk through the grieving process. reporting live at south vigo high school sarah lehman news 10. back to
