Speech to Text for Hoosier lawmakers urged to support foster families

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you.> happening today - a bill at the indiana statehouse that could help foster kids in the hoosier state. the family and children services senate committee will be hearing senate bill 398. it's a subsidy bill to help parents that adopt foster children. and new this morning - we caught up with local foster mom kristi cundiff to hear her thoughts before today's hearing. she told us this bill can have a huge impact on hoosier families. "we have a family right here in the wabash valley that adopted their great nephew and was receiving 42 dollars a day for a subsidy, and they were offered a dollar a day take it or leave it. and so they were actually getting more a day than what they were getting per month." cundiff says senate bill 398 would set a base subsidy rate for an adopted child at half of their foster amount. so in cundiff's example-- the family would get at least 21 dollars a day to continue the child's