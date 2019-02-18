Clear

Crows are Back and Leaving Unwanted Gifts.

Crows left the city with their droppings leaving people in downtown Terre Haute aren't happy.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:19 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Crows are Back and Leaving Unwanted Gifts.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up you've probably seen the masses of crows flying around terre haute. this morning--- many downtown businesses saw **this mess they left behind. news 10's richard solomon took a trip around downtown today. he wanted to see which areas were hit the hardest. richard has more on how the community is handling it. you're not alone if you've noticed a lot of crow droppings around downtown terre haute. crows are drawn to the lights.. and of course the food sources. but many people around here say it's just an unwanted mess. < its no surprise to anyone. crows are often a problem in downtown terre haute. they have left droppings all around -- even right here at the station. "this is just incredible there's just bird droppings everywhere all over the place" many downtown businesses are dealing with the problem. betty sonafrank owns wabash cigar store. she says she wasn't expecting to see the mess monday morning. "its was kind of suprising like i say its always been across the street" sonafrank believes the problem has only gotten worse with the weather. "now when it starts getting cold and food is scarse they start coming back into town" she's worked downtown for 38 years... in that time, she has developed her own way of getting rid of them. "it works for me. just take a metal spoon and a metal pot and just start banging and they will scatter they will leave"> i wanted to see if her trick could really work.. i'm in one of the crows' hang out spots.. let's bang this pot and pan and see what happens... reporting live in vigo county. im news 10's richard solomon. back to you. if you've heard
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"it's gonna be pretty hard without that beautiful smile of JK..." Remembering a life lost too soon

Image

Hoosier lawmakers urged to support foster families

Image

Crows are Back and Leaving Unwanted Gifts.

Image

Hey Kevin February 18

Image

#ColtonStrong family speaks out for national Heart Health month

Image

As Indiana has a massive need for cybersecurity experts, group hopes to help girls get involved

Image

ISU celebrates engineering week

Image

Some Vigo County Sheriff's Office vehicles will have a new look

Image

Community pays respects to Navy service member Tyler Clidienst

Image

Additional security will be in place at Vigo County schools as students return after social media th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property