Crows are Back and Leaving Unwanted Gifts.

up you've probably seen the masses of crows flying around terre haute. this morning--- many downtown businesses saw **this mess they left behind. news 10's richard solomon took a trip around downtown today. he wanted to see which areas were hit the hardest. richard has more on how the community is handling it. you're not alone if you've noticed a lot of crow droppings around downtown terre haute. crows are drawn to the lights.. and of course the food sources. but many people around here say it's just an unwanted mess. < its no surprise to anyone. crows are often a problem in downtown terre haute. they have left droppings all around -- even right here at the station. "this is just incredible there's just bird droppings everywhere all over the place" many downtown businesses are dealing with the problem. betty sonafrank owns wabash cigar store. she says she wasn't expecting to see the mess monday morning. "its was kind of suprising like i say its always been across the street" sonafrank believes the problem has only gotten worse with the weather. "now when it starts getting cold and food is scarse they start coming back into town" she's worked downtown for 38 years... in that time, she has developed her own way of getting rid of them. "it works for me. just take a metal spoon and a metal pot and just start banging and they will scatter they will leave"> i wanted to see if her trick could really work.. i'm in one of the crows' hang out spots.. let's bang this pot and pan and see what happens... reporting live in vigo county. im news 10's richard solomon. back to you. if you've heard