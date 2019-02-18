Speech to Text for #ColtonStrong family speaks out for national Heart Health month

a local a local family wants to use a tragedy to help others. it's just in time for american heart month. we've introduced you to "colton murray" before. the little boy who fought one tough battle. news 10's abby kirk tells us what his family is doing now. < *nat* "this" room remains full of memories... from colton murray's favorite stories.... ...to his favorite super heroes.... *nat* his parents are kim and matt murray.... they didn't know their hero would be someone so small. *nat* their son inspired an entire movement... called "colton strong." he had down syndrome and rare heart defects at birth --mom, kim murray "we knew right from the beginning that we were going to have to go through multiple heart surgeries." at just three weeks old---colton had his first open heart surgery. doctors say he had "hypoplastic right heart syndrome" and "tricuspid atresia". both are heart defects that restricted "blood flow" to colton's heart...leaving it underdeveloped. --dad, matt murray "colton was born with half a heart and he had more of a heart than most the people that you meet." for colton's parents, the road was unclear. --mom "it's just how, is colton doing right now...what's the next step in trying to keep him healthy." ---mom "this was going to be a part of our lives. *nat* they spent a lot of time at "riley hospital for children" i indianapolis. colton lost his fight nearly "2" years ago. "they're the reason that we could do it. they're the reason that he lived so long." an empty room remains, but the memory of their son lives on... the murrays say their hope is to help famlies going through similar situations... feel brave in months to come. "be happy, one day at a time...no one is guarenteed tomorrow." -dad "patience, a lot of patience." mom "and life is short...enjoy the small things." in terre, abby kirk, news 10. > i'll have your