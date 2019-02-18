Clear

As Indiana has a massive need for cybersecurity experts, group hopes to help girls get involved

'Girls Go Cyber-Start' teaches high school girls web security through games and puzzles.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:10 PM
Feb. 18, 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

in indiana--- more than 2-thousand "cybersecurity jobs" are open... that's according to the website "cyberseek jobs." a national program hopes to fill that gap by introducing girls to the cyber-world. "girls go cyber-start" teaches high school girls web security through games and puzzles. it also teaches valuable skills like critical thinking... those involved have the chance to win money for themselves and their schools. registration for the program is open now...thru march 20th.
