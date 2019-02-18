Speech to Text for ISU celebrates engineering week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

area students are celebrating "engineers week". it's a nationwide effort to help build a diverse and well-educated workforce. today, indiana state university held a breakfast to get things started. i-s-u now offers classes in civil engineering.. mechanical engineering.. and industrial engineering. these are "new" options. the university just added the engineering concentrations last fall. organizers say this week is all about highlighting opportunities and careers in the engineering field. "i think people get intimidated by engineering. it sounds so big, but there's so many opportunities out there. it's a very high demand career field right now." i-s-u offers visits for prospective students. we've put that information on our