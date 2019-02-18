Speech to Text for Community pays respects to Navy service member Tyler Clidienst

people who were at that address. family... friends and community members came together to pay their respects to a life lost too soon. services for aviation machinist mate 2nd class tyler clyde-enst took place this morning. family members shared memories and things they loved most about tyler. his girlfriend lexi even wrote a heartfelt letter to be shared. "i would gladly give him my last breath for him to continue living." family and friends say tyler made everyone laugh and always made people feel good. community members even hung flags outside the house he grew up in... to pay their respects. tyler grew up in sullivan and went to sullivan high school. he was stationed in norfolk,