Speech to Text for Additional security will be in place at Vigo County schools as students return after social media th

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

before releasing an identity. vigo county students will return to school tomorrow. that's as police are still investigating who threatened a school shooting last week. news 10 checked in with police today. so far, detectives say they are "not" releasing any new information right now. someone made a shooting threat wednesday evening on social media. police have said they tracked where that threat came from. officers were talking to six people