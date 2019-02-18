Speech to Text for No foul play suspected after person found dead in Wabash River near Clinton cemetery

released until a body is recovered. "the autopsy".. is now complete on "56"-year-old "jean-nee stern". her body was found in the wabash river "2"-days ago "nea riverside cemetery" in clinton. "preliminary results show".. that "stern" died "fr drowning". however.. "the official cause of death" is pending "toxicology results". "no foul play" is suspected. "the investigation" is ongoing.