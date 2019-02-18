Speech to Text for Day Five: Search continues for man that jumped in the Wabash River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the search continues "for a man" that jumped into the wabash river. it happened "last wednesday evening".. near fairbanks park in terre haute. since then.. crews have been trying to recover the body. today.. we spoke with indiana conservation officer "nathan lutz". "he tells us".. the receding water levels have helped with the search. however.. after today.. fewer resources will be used for the search. authorities "know who the victim is".. but "a name" is n being released