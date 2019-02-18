Speech to Text for Indy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Martin County deputy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. "a man" is in jail this afternoon. he's facing charges "of attempted murder" "against a police officer". it's a story we've been following for you.. since it broke over the weekend. news 10's "rondrell moore".. breaks down "this bizarre story". he joins us now "live" from our newsroom "with this crime alert". //////// tonight that law enforcement officer is doing ok... but we're learning about the dangerous set of events that police say landed james maple the third behind bars. it all started with an abandoned vehicle in shoals indiana. corporal tyler reed with the sheriff's office was there to check it out. that's when another vehicle came along. reed says he recognized maple the third in that car. he was wanted on a warrant. corporal reed says he tried to block the maple's car with his own.. and got out. that's when he says maple tried to ram him. records say maple then drove away on u-s 50. corporal reed chased him. eventually he stopped a vehicle that looked like the suspect's, which turned out to another car. during that stop... corporal reed says shots rang out behind him. he then noticed the suspects car nearby. reed hid and waited for back up. eventually police were able to find maple the third they an armored vehicle to ram the trailer he hiding in.. before he eventually came out. maple was then placed under arrest. during a search of his car, police say they found meth, weed and cash. maple now faces several charges. they include... attempted murder, possession of meth, reckless driving, and criminal recklessness. police arrested two other people in the home with maple. they were all taken to the martin county jail. back to you. ///////