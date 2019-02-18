Clear
Linton-Stockton staff learns lessons on poverty

Staff members of Linton Stockton School Corporation took part in a poverty simulation Monday morning.

to share with you! students at "1"-"wabash valley school system".. worked from home "today". however.. "the parking lots".. were still full. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. why staff "at linton stockon" were hitting the books. /////// < "understanding those with a different background than your own. that's the goal here monday at linton schools. however it's the staff, not the students, who are learning." monday staff members were back in the classroom.. while students had an e-learning day. linton-stockton schools put on an "empathy and equity empowerment" training event. training focused on helping staff relate to students. staff took part in a poverty simulation. the simulation required staff to act in different roles. in those roles.. staff members had to survive living paycheck to paycheck during simulated work weeks. i caught up with linton stockton superintendent "kathy goad". she hopes the training will help staff to better understand their students. "if you have grown up into a family who has an average income, you don't have to worry about where your next meal is going to come from. and people in poverty, families in poverty, have to worry about that every single day. so it's not something that you learn unless you've lived through it." "i spoke with some staff members during today's simulation. at six oclock i'll have what impact they believe today's sessions will have. in linton, gary brian news 10."> //////// "1"-of the
