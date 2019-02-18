Clear
Monday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. with a low around 22. north northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. tuesday increasing clouds, with a high near 40. east wind 3 to 8 mph. tuesday night rain and snow likely before 1am, then snow between 1am and 3am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 3am. low around 33. east wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy start to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

