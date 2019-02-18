Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

tonight mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. north northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. tuesday increasing clouds, with a high near 40. east wind 3 to 8 mph. tuesday night rain and snow likely before 1am, then snow between 1am and 3am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 3am. low around 33. east wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.