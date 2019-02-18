Clear

Sullivan Brown Bagger Program Open House

Saturday 1-3 pm

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 1:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Sullivan Brown Bagger Program Open House

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talks <jon talks with israel brewer about the brown bagger school food program. open house and fundraisers will be held at the brown bagger office at 31 n. court st., sullivan. the fundraisers are to raise money to find a permanent home. open house is coming up this saturday, 1-3 p.m. tickets for a hog raffle will be sold for $5.00 or 5 tickets for $20.00 the "sullivan county brown baggers food program" is still looking for a permament home - but at least it's found a temporary location to serve the community. you can now find it in the "board of health" building in sullivan. the food program's previous home was the "shelburn town annex". it needed to be moved after the town decided to put the property on the market. 239-6090 / 239-6030 facebook: brown bagger's school food program> break
